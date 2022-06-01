Wednesday Cheese Curds: When is it time to worry about David Bakhtiari?

Drawing any conclusions about a player or a football team during OTAs is almost always a fool’s errand.

That said, Packers fans should maybe color themselves concerned about one player despite what the team is saying about him.

Offensive tackle David Bakhitiari, coming off an ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season. only saw 27 snaps in 2021 and that was solely in the regular season finale against Detroit. He was made inactive for the playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

At that point, concern wasn’t too high. ACL tears can be tricky and the recovery time frame varies on how the muscle was torn and the effect on surrounding muscles. It turns out there were also complications during Bakhtiari’s rehabilitation but fans had little doubt he’d be ready for 2022.

Well, we are still a ways away from the start of the season but that the All-Pro left tackle started OTAs not practicing and with the rehab group should raise at least a few eyebrows. For the Packers’ part, head coach Matt LaFleur says this was the plan all along. He also added that it’s about getting Bakhtiari stronger so he’s “hopefully ‘’ ready to go for training camp.

Hopefully? The coach should be taken at his word but forgive us if some of us are skeptical/worried. The Packers weathered the storm without him last year but they’re clearly better off with him. He’s also being paid a lot of money and the Packers won’t get a big return on that investment if his knee is a long-term issue.

For know, let’s trust LaFleur is correct and Bakhtiari is ready for camp at the end of July. If he’s not and his status for the first few regular season games are in doubt, then it should be time to worry.

Packers holding out LT David Bakhtiari during offseason workout program–Packers Wire

The Packers are possibly just being cautious with their most valuable asset on offense not named Rodgers but it’s easy to understand why so many are concerned about Bakhtiari moving forward. That contract could become an albatross if he’s not the same player he was before.

Happy to be back, Rasul Douglas likes direction of Packers’ defense–Packers.com

One of the biggest surprises on the Green Bay defense last year, Rasul Douglas won’t sneak up on anyone this year. It’s very possible he, Jaire Alexander, and Eric Stokes comprise the best cornerback group in the league. Who saw that coming a year ago?

It’s still too early to write off Jordan Love’s future with the Packers–PackersNews.com ($)

While it’s true Rodgers didn’t look polished after his second year either, the deck is very much stacked against Jordan Love right now. Preseason could truly make or break his career as a Packer as the team needs to decide on his fifth-year option next spring.

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal–NFL.com

Well, that’s not good. He’s out of the division but he also gives Tampa Bay a terrifying defensive front should he remain healthy.

Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer–Associated Press

Those Sonic employees probably made like Sonic The Hedgehog when they saw that snake.