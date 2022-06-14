Packers will begin 2022 training camp on July 27, rookies to report July 22

On Tuesday morning, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media for what will likely be the final time before his team breaks for the summer. The last week of OTA practices is taking place this week, with Tuesday’s session being open to the media, and that gave LaFleur a chance to provide some final thoughts before an extended break between the spring workouts and training camp.

Thanks to LaFleur, we now know how long that break will be. In his remarks, he revealed the team’s planned report dates for rookies and veterans for training camp in 2022, which will straddle a few big events set to take place at Lambeau Field.

First up will be the rookies, who will report on Friday, July 22nd. That date comes one day prior to the exhibition soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field. The Packers’ Shareholders Meeting is also likely to take place early the following week prior to the opening of camp, either on Monday or Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 27th is the critical date to circle on your calendars, as that will be when the Packers hold their first practice of training camp. Presumably the team’s veterans will have a mandatory report date one or two days prior to that. LaFleur did not indicate whether that first practice would be open to the public, so keep an eye out for the team’s full practice schedule, which should be announced in the next few weeks.

The Packers will open their preseason schedule a little more than two weeks after the start of camp, going on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 12th. They will then return to Green Bay for joint practices with the New Orleans Saints the following week ahead of their lone home game of the preseason on Friday, August 19th before wrapping up their exhibition slate in Kansas City the following Thursday, August 25th.

Expect the Packers to keep many of their practices early on in camp open to the public, as has been tradition in Green Bay, before closing practices more frequently as the preseason goes along.