Wednesday Cheese Curds: Rashan Gary assumes command

When the Green Bay Packers won their last two Super Bowls, there were two common denominators.

One is having a hall of fame quarterback (Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers). The other is having that strong, vocal leader on defense. The 1996 team of course had Reggie White and the 2010 team had Charles Woodson. Both were the unquestioned heart and soul of their respective championship defense.

As the Packers prepare for 2022 with arguably the best defense they have had on paper in several years, who is going to step up and fill that leadership void? Will it be just one person or could multiple players take on that role?

A lot can happen as the season unfolds but heading into training camp, I’d like to nominate Rashan Gary for the job.

Gary’s production on the field has gotten the attention of many around the league but the rising star is also looking to make his leadership another quality he is known for.

As the team wrapped up the final week of OTAs, most veterans had skipped town after the mandatory minicamp. Yet Gary hung around, looking not only to improve himself but also to set the standard for the rookies and younger players and show them what it means to be a Packer.

Oh, and Gary has no workout bonus in jis contract meaning he had no financial incentive to still be there. In an age of athletes being driven as much by dollars as glory, that is true leadership.

With his own extension likely looming in the future, it’s great to see Gary take charge and set the example. Very un-bust type behavior if you ask me.

Missing OTAs probably won’t have a huge impact on how the season plays out but you know the Packers’ brass noticed Gary sticking it out until the bitter end. Moments like that matter when it comes to a future extension.

Meanwhile don’t rule out TJ Slaton as a contributor along the defensive line despite the drafting of Devonte Wyatt. An athletic freak at his size, Slaton could be every bit a disruptor in run defense.

Hopefully the camaraderie develops between the three rookies and serves them well as they will all be counted on at different points during their first NFL season.

It’s Super Bowl or bust in Green Bay this year. Just like every other year.

Unfortunately “Go Pack Go” was not the message held within the bottle.