Packers announce Family Night will be hosted on August 5th

Yesterday, following the final practices of the team’s offseason program, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to the media that training camp will begin on July 27th. Today, the Packers officially announced that their yearly scrimmage, Family Night, will be hosted on August 5th.

The 21st Family Night is a chance for Green Bay fans to see their Packers play at Lambeau Field before their preseason schedule begins on August 12th against the San Francisco 49ers. It will also be televised locally for those in the Packers’ footprint.

Last season, Family Night was the debut quarterback Jordan Love, who was unable to participate in the 2020 preseason due to the league canceling those games due to Covid. This year, the big debuts are going to be defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt, inside linebacker Quay Walker and maybe most importantly wide receiver Christian Watson, Green Bay’s three rookie draft picks who were selected in the top 34 selections of April’s draft. There is also the chance that left tackle David Bakhtiari plays his first snaps at Lambeau since the 2020 regular season at Family Night, depending on if he is ready to practice by the start of training camp or not.

If you’re trying to watch starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw this summer, this might be your chance, too. Rodgers hasn’t thrown a preseason pass since 2018, so the Family Night Packers-versus-Packers scrimmage is as close as you’re going to see him in “live action” until Green Bay plays the Minnesota Vikings on September 11th to kick off the regular season.

The practice will start at 7:30 PM Central time. Tickets go on sale on June 29th at the cost of $10 a pop and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.