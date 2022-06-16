Thursday Cheese Curds: Quay Walker needs to be on the fast track

Quay Walker has a lot of similarities to Rashan Gary.

Both are athletic marvels on the field. Both came to the NFL with some questions about their production in college. And both arrived in Green Bay with blue-chip players ahead of them on the depth chart.

For Gary it was Za’Darius and Preston Smith, both the recipients of big free agent deals the same offseason Gary was drafted. For Walker, it’s De’Vondre Campbell, an All-Pro whose also enjoying some newfound riches.

Walker, though, probably needs to have a quicker developmental timeline than Gary. Even if he can enjoy being an understudy to Campell the same way Gary was for the Smiths, the Packers didn’t take Walker so he can be good in 2024. Now, more than ever, the clock is ticking on the Aaron Rodgers era. Walker’s development will be a significant part of how the end of that era plays out.

Walker was down on himself after OTAs and minicamp, but his linebacker running mate isn’t worried at all about his development.

Gary seems ready to take up a mantle of leadership for the Packers’ defense.

