Friday Cheese Curds: Once again, uncertainty reigns on the Packers' offensive line

Not much is known about who the Green Bay Packers will have starting along the offensive line in Week 1, outside of center Josh Myers.

Thanks to the varying recovery timelines for both guard Elgton Jenkins and tackle David Bakhtiari (who is almost 18 months removed from his actual injury), there are a lot of moving pieces and exactly who those pieces are isn’t exactly known either.

Even if/when Bakhtiari and Jenkins return, there are still some uncertainties. Who will play right tackle? Will the Packers kick Jenkins outside or will they give Yosh Nijman another crack at it despite being benched in the playoffs?

What about guard? Has Jon Runyan Jr. shown enough to be the regular starter or will the Packers keep Jenkins inside?

We are still three months out from the start of the season which means Green Bay has plenty of time to figure this out. All eyes are on the wide receiver position but the offensive line arguably will be even more important to their success on offense.

They’ve done just fine the last two seasons. Here’s hoping for the third time’s the charm that propels Green Bay to a Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers represents the lone constant on an offensive line full of moving parts–PackersNews.com

Myers is currently the only player locked into a starting role and even he missed a lot of time with injury last season. He showed promise as a rookie and Green Bay will be counting on him continuing to develop while they figure out the rest of the line.

Ranking the Packers’ options at right tackle–Packers Wire

Jenkins might be the best option the Packers have at right tackle but the biggest question is when will he be ready? Fans and team might be wary after Bakhtiari’s extended rehabilitation.

Packers’ Kylin Hill, Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan sprinting to return from ACL injuries; ‘time will tell’ with David Bakhtiari–ESPN

Everyone will be holding their breath with all the returning players coming off ACL injury but concern will turn to panic if Bakhtiari misses a decent amount of training camp.

Unlikely career path didn’t matter with Murphy–Packers.com

Mark Murphy had quite a career with the Packers and no we aren’t talking about the current team president.

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man–UPI

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.