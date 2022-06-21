Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick, and Dennis Kelly are gone. The Green Bay Packers either released or allowed each of these players to walk in free agency, watching 30 starts and more than 2,000 snaps walk away from the team’s offensive line last season.

Perhaps because of those subtractions, the Packers did make a substantial investment on the offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft, adding Sean Rhyan in round three and Zach Tom in the fourth. Those players will surely be called upon to pitch in at some point as rookies as well as providing depth moving forward in future years.

One veteran player who is returning for yet another season, however, is tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is closing in on a record for an NFL tight end. The venerable “Big Dog” is the only player from the 2006 NFL Draft class still playing in the league, and this season he will earn a particular distinction among players at his position.

Today’s Cheese Curds look at those positions as well as the steady if not-so-flashy performance of one Packers running back and more.

Packers TE Marcedes Lewis still loves what he does in Year 17 | Packers.com

The Big Dog will tie an NFL record for longest career by a tight end this season, but he's got his eye on playing at least one more year after 2022 to set a new record.

Breaking down every position along Packers offensive line entering training camp | Packers Wire

The Packers' four departures on the line leave over 2,000 snaps to make up for, but there are plenty of new additions who will hopefully be ready to fill in, plus hopefully the returns of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Packers RB AJ Dillon’s Big Quads Didn’t Produce Many Big Runs - Sports Illustrated

Dillon was a steady, consistent producer last season on the ground. Interestingly, he had the NFL's best success rate, but actually finished last among runners with 100 carries in rate of runs going for 10 yards or more.

NFL 53-man roster projections - Predicting regular-season moves for all 32 teams | ESPN

ESPN's team reporters each give their 53-man predictions for the upcoming season (individual projections may require an ESPN+ subscription).

