Wednesday Cheese Curds: Eric Stokes' stock is rising; is Christian Watson the next Vincent Jackson?

Two members of the past two Green Bay Packers draft classes are going to be counted on in a big way in 2022.

That’s a lot of twos!

Eric Stokes, 2021’s first round pick, was thrown into the spotlight early last year after Jaire Alexander suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the season. Stokes not only held his own in his first year facing NFL receivers but he played so well his presence alongside a healthy Alexander and Rasul Douglas give the Packers arguably the best secondary in the NFL.

He’s going to be counted on to be a major contributor in his second season and he is a prime candidate to be a breakout player.

Meanwhile, 2022 second round pick Christian Watson will see action immediately as the Packers begin life without Davante Adams. It’s no secret Green Bay fell in love with Watson’s athleticism and his ability to line up all over the field will help the rebuilt receiver group carve out roles as they develop.

Watson’s FBS background has drawn some concern when it comes to how prepared he’ll be for the speed of NFL corners but he recently drew comparison to a former NFL star who came from similar roots.

A Good Comp for Christian Watson–Sports Illustrated

The talk around Watson is eerily similar to the talk around the late Vincent Jackson back in 2005 in terms of being gifted but also very raw. Jackson went on to make three Pro Bowls and Watson will look to match that and perhaps more. It’s not bad company to be in.

Eric Stokes to be critical piece of Packers’ defensive success in 2022–Packers Wire

Stokes had a phenomenal rookie season and if he has a year two “leap” that many young players do, the Green Bay secondary will be truly terrifying.

Coming off best year yet, Rashan Gary ‘hungrier’ than ever–Packers.com

The man who likes to put cheese on everything will be looking to smother opponents and become the league’s next star pass rusher.

Green Bay Packers 2022 summer preview: Running backs—Daiyland Express

All eyes are on Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon but keep an eye on UDFA Tyler Goodson and a healthy Kylin Hill to perhaps make this the sneakiest deep position on the roster.

