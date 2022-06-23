Thursday Cheese Curds: Jaire Alexander shares his knowledge with Christian Watson

The Packers have elite talent at just about every position group. The primary benefit to that fact is obvious: it’s great to have great players! That’s the quickest way to win games in the NFL.

But there are other benefits, too, though they’re harder to track and prove. But I think it’s clear that a great player at a given position is a benefit to those around him, too, if only as a resource. Surely the rest of the Packers’ offensive line can learn something just by being around David Bakhtiari, for instance.

This kind of benefit extends to players outside the position group, too. In our first link today, Jaire Alexander talks about helping Christian Watson learn the nuances of playing receiver at the NFL level. Watson benefits from competing against Alexander in practice, and he’ll also learn valuable lessons from whatever Alexander is able to teach him in addition to those reps.

Again, I don’t know how you’d track it, but there has to be some kind of soft advantage that talent-rich teams have in this area in addition to whatever normal upside you’d get from having great players. At the very least, we can be glad that the elite players the Packers have seem willing to share what they’ve learned in their careers to date.

Just as Davante Adams taught him, Alexander is showing Watson what it’s like to go against elite talent.

Jaire Alexander’s contract is done, but a bunch of his 2018 draft class colleagues are about to get richer, too.

The Packers are hosting a pretty big flag football tournament this weekend.

I’m sure you wouldn’t be interested in an in-depth look at how sad it is to be a Vikings fan.

You’d think this is one of those one-off records, but no! It was part of a two-man duel to break an existing record for washing machine throwing.