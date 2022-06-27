If all continues to go well, the Green Bay Packers could have a full group in the tight end room a bit earlier than many were expecting.

That’s because Robert Tonyan, who tore his ACL during last year’s big win in Arizona in late October, is already running and looks poised to be ready to play by the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Tonyan’s rehab appears to be going extremely well, and he was spotted doing movement work at an annual gathering of tight ends from around the NFL.

Tonyan is jockeying with Kylin Hill and Elgton Jenkins to see who can return from their torn ACL first. Hill suffered his injury in the same game as Tonyan, while Jenkins tore his ACL three weeks later in Minnesota.

In addition to some positive news on Tonyan’s recovery, today’s curds find an update from the Packers’ team photographer sharing a few of his favorite shots from 2021 along with his thought processes and the camera settings he used to capture them. It’s a fun summer series, especially for anyone interested in photography.

Keep it here as we continue our Top Plays of 2021 countdown later today by moving into the top 5.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan (ACL) still on track for season opener | Packers Wire

A video of Big Bob running during the annual Tight End U camp should give Packers fans reason for optimism that he might be ready to go for week one.

Through the Lens: Smoke, patience and jubilation | Packers.com

Evan Siegle is a tremendous photographer and this weekend he shared some of his favorite photos from the 2021 season.

Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and the best offseason move for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic ($)

No, the draft picks aren't the choice here for the Packers, neither is the re-signings of either De'Vondre Campbell or Rasul Douglas. Instead, the choice is the decision to sign Sammy Watkins, which could end up making Matt Schneidman look like a genius or a fool for picking that here.

NFL flag football tourney brings 48 teams and 480 players to Green Bay | Green Bay Press-Gazette

The Midwest tournament was a huge success, with teams from all over the region descending on Green Bay for a great weekend.

Mars probe running Windows 98 receives software update after two decades | TechRadar

At least it was running on a solid platform instead of, say, Windows Millennium Edition.