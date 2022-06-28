Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers running backs ready to roll

I’m a sucker for running backs.

I know in modern football analytics parlance it’s trendy to say “running backs don’t matter,” and maybe they don’t, but they’re fun to watch. What other position group features such a wide range of different body types and skill sets that can be utilized in an effective offense?

The Packers might be the best example of that kind of diversity. Between the hulking AJ Dillon and the willowy Aaron Jones, the Packers have solid representation on both ends of the body type spectrum. Add in a sprinkling of intriguing prospects farther down the depth chart and you’ve got a recipe for an interesting position group.

Sure, they may not “matter,” and even if they do, your running backs are surely not as important as many other positions. But they’re certainly not boring, and in Green Bay, especially, they’ll be fun to watch.

Packers Wire gives a good look at every running back on the roster right now.

