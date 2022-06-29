Wednesday Cheese Curds: The cavalry has arrived for Kenny Clark

If there is one person on the Green Bay Packers who should have been crying for help, it was not Aaron Rodgers.

It was Kenny Clark.

Clark has arguably been one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL the past several seasons but it often went unnoticed as the rest of the defensive line either struggled or just treaded water. That meant Clark faced a lot of double teams and while he still played well, not having a buddy made his job difficult.

That should no longer be an issue. After signing Jarran Reed and drafting Devonte Wyatt out of Georgia, the Packers finally gave Clark a strong surrounding cast. That includes an improved Dean Lowry and an ascending TJ Slaton in the rotation as well. No one should have to play an obscene amount of snaps which has been an issue in the past.

If everything goes to plan, the somehow still underrated Clark’s name should be on the tongue of every non-Packer fan as one of the best in the league.

Packers DL Kenny Clark finally surrounded by talent–Packers Wire

Clark makes the point that the Packers have a stud on every level of defense and he’s right. Between him, De’Vondre Campbell, and Jaire Alexander there is an All-Pro or Pro Bowl player at each level.

Challenging rookie season hardened Packers center Josh Myers–Packers.com

Josh Myers was developing a strong rhythm with Rodgers when he got hurt and that will serve as a foundation for better things as the center looks to put his abbreviated rookie year behind him.

Aaron Rodgers among the Wisconsin connections nominated for ESPY Awards (but no Giannis, again?)—PackersNews.com

Rodgers deserves the accolades but the disrespect being thrown Giannis’ way from Bristol once again is mind boggling.

Projecting the 2022 Defensive, Specialist All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson lead squad—NFL.com

Quay Walker makes an appearance here for the Packers. He and Campbell have all the makings of a dominant inside duo that can do multiple things well.

