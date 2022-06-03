Packers will open two minicamp practices to the public next week

Fans looking to get their first glimpse of the 2022 Green Bay Packers will finally have their chance next week. Over the past two weeks, the Packers have been holding a few days of OTA practices. However, next week marks the team’s mandatory minicamp, and it will also be the first time this spring that the team holds practices that are open to the public.

Earlier this week, the team announced that the practices on Tuesday and Wednesday of minicamp — that’s June 7 and June 8 — will be open to fans and the media. The full camp runs through Thursday, June 9.

Unlike OTAs, which are voluntary, minicamp is required and the team is able to fine players who are not in attendance. Several players have skipped OTAs this year, including the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander, and Allen Lazard, but all are expected to be in attendance for minicamp.

In pre-pandemic years, the Packers traditionally allowed fans in for one OTA practice each week. However, this year the team has only opened up the occasional OTA practice to the media, keeping them closed to fans. As a result, next week’s minicamp is likely the only time that fans will have an opportunity to see the team prior to training camp.

Typical policies for attending practice are located here on Packers.com. Note that these policies come were in place during training camp last year, but most should still be applicable moving forward.