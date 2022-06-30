Thursday Cheese Curds: Young Packers defenders need to take a big step

The Packers have a lot of talent on defense, it’s true. But for the defense to reach its full potential, they’re going to need big contributions from some of their younger prospects.

Eric Stokes had an excellent rookie season, and the Packers will need him to take a big step forward to solidify their secondary. Quay Walker is as athletic and talented as they come, and if he can play a big role early, the Packers will have a linebacker group unlike anything we’ve seen in quite some time. Devonte Wyatt is the defensive line version of Walker; athletic and talented, the perfect accompanying piece for an elite teammate at the same position.

Banking on those kinds of contributions from young palmers is anything but a sure thing, though, and if youngsters like Stokes, Walker, and Wyatt can’t live up to their potential, the Packers defense could very quickly discover some unexpected holes.

That’s not unique to the Packers, of course, but it does show some of the challenges that even a very talented defense could face heading into a season full of big expectations.

The Packers’ cornerback group lands in Tier 1, but what stands out to me here is the note from former Pro Bowl cornerback Samari Rolle. He credits Packers’ assistant Jerry Gray with Rasul Douglas’ big leap forward in 2021. Rolle should know about what Gray can do for a player — he played under Gray as a member of the Tennessee Oilers/Titans early in his career.

Studying an All-Pro is a good way for younger players to improve. Quay Walker has one close by in De’Vondre Campbell, but his interest in the Packers’ linebacker runs deeper than you might expect.

The Packers didn’t make any high-profile additions at running back this offseason (undrafted free agent Tyler Goodson is about the only noteworthy newcomer), so carryover players like Patrick Taylor have a big opportunity.

The Deshaun Watson story continues to spiral, and the ramifications are far-reaching, not the least of which is the financial impact of a Watson suspension.

Here’s an interesting premise: construct the best team you can while fitting every player under the salary cap.

Jumping on a trend is fun — who doesn’t like digging a big hole? But please don’t hurt the turtles. They don’t know what TikTok is, and I envy them for that.