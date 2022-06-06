Guess who just got back today? Them wild-eyed boys that have been away.

By that, of course, I am referring to the entire Green Bay Packers’ roster, which is back in town this week for mandatory minicamp. The team will be out on the practice field Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the first two days being in front of the public on Ray Nitschke Field (weather permitting).

But before that, the players must arrive and check in, as well as go through a formal physical exam, which takes place today. That means that players like Aaron Rodgers and Jaire Alexander, who have been absent throughout OTAs, should be back in town today to check off those boxes and get ready for a few days of practice in shorts.

UPDATE: Rodgers is indeed in Green Bay, as expected, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

This week should provide Rodgers his first opportunity to see what the Packers’ rookie receivers can do on the field and to begin to develop a rapport with them. We’ll just have to look forward another day to practice on Tuesday to hopefully start seeing some chemistry begin to form.

