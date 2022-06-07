Finally! Today is the first day this spring that fans of the Green Bay Packers can see the team on the practice field. The Packers open up their mandatory minicamp today with an open practice, scheduled to begin at 11:20 AM Central Time, which means we will finally get to see Aaron Rodgers throwing to the likes of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

But while the passing game and Rodgers’ connection with the receivers will be a major focus for fans, inside the building one of the strengths of the roster is at the running back position. There, the tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have become a truly elite 1-2 punch, one of the best in the NFL.

Behind them, there are talented young backs who will battle for one or two roster spots to start the year. Kylin Hill’s return from a torn ACL puts him a bit behind the rest, but that could buy him some time on the PUP list to start the year as he continues with his recovery. Then there is returning reserve Patrick Taylor, who ran hard in some limited action last season, and undrafted rookies Tyler Goodson and B.J. Baylor.

There’s no shortage of talent for Matt LaFleur to work with in the backfield, something he’s surely excited about. Today, though, is about getting every player on the roster together on the field for the first time, so keep an eye out for practice notes later on today.

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday | NFL.com

The Packers aren't the only team opening up minicamp today, as nearly half the league elected to hold their event this week.

Is Packers’ Aaron Jones-AJ Dillon the Best Running Back Duo in NFL? - Sports Illustrated

The Browns' pair of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt probably lead the way, though Hunt played only 8 games last season. Still, the Jones-Dillon duo was one of three last season that saw both backs top 1,000 yards of total offense, along with Denver (Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon) and Dallas (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard).

‘Hungrier’ Kylin Hill trusting the process during comeback | Packers.com

Jones and Dillon are the standouts, but Hill was starting to come on as a rookie last season before suffering a torn ACL in Arizona. It was the first major injury of his life, and it forced him to look at football a bit differently, diving fully into the playbook so he's ready to go when he gets clearance from the Packers' medical staff.

Packers are only team with 3 players in PFF’s top 32 cornerbacks rankings | Packers Wire

Jaire Alexander ranks 2nd, Eric Stokes is 29th, and Rasul Douglas comes in at No. 32. That's a damn good trio, one that no other team can match.

