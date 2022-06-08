Wednesday Cheese Curds: Aaron Rodgers has changed his tune

What a difference a year can make.

At this point 365 days ago, it wasn't certain whether or not Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. The quarterback's discontent with the organization had reached a boiling point and his future as a Packer looked very bleak.

Fast forward to today and not only has Rodgers returned for another year but he went on record yesterday saying he "definitely" will retire as a Packer. The contrast being last year and this year could not be stunning and it's truly a credit to the Packers for not only salvaging but strengthening the relationship between them and the four-time MVP.

How much longer Rodgers plays remains a mystery to everyone perhaps even the quarterback himself but for now, Packers fans can rest easy knowing he's back in the fold for at least this season and perhaps more. The fact Rodgers signed an extension knowing Davante Adams was on his way out also speaks to how much better place the team and Rodgers are in.

It's going to be a different season without Adams and an influx of new talent at wide receiver but as long as the Packers have Rodgers, they have a chance..

Aaron Rodgers 'definitely' will finish his career with the Packers, but doesn't fault Davante Adams for departing to the Raiders–PackersNews.com

Rodgers undoubtedly wanted Adams back but he's also right in that you really can't fault a guy for making a decision in the best interests of his family. Rodgers also went out of the way to note Green Bay offered Adams arguably a sweeter deal but the receiver just wanted to move out west.

Lewis Had ‘Nightmares’ About Killer Playoff Fumble–Packer Central

Green Bay was up 7-0 with a defense playing its brains out and the offense appeared poise to go up two scores. Then a most uncharacteristic play happened to one of the most steady players on offense. You know Marcedes Lewis will want to make up for this.

Amari Rodgers feeling more confident, faster in Year 2–Packers.com

The headlines around Amari Rodgers have been mostly positive this offseason but make no mistake: he's fighting for a roster spot. Hopefully the positive words in the media room lead to positive results on the field.

WR Juwann Winfree stands out at Packers first minicamp practice, ready for 2022–Packers Wire

If you're looking for a sleeper pick at the wide receiver position, look no further than Juwann Winfree. He could contribute on both offense and special teams.

Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store–WBAY.com

What a horrible leader. Seriously though, I bet that little girl will never forget this day.