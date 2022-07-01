Packers Top Plays of 2021, No. 1: “I Still Own You!”

Each year, Acme Packing Company’s writers vote for the Green Bay Packers’ top plays of the previous season. Our votes are based on the impact of the play, spectacular individual or team effort, or sheer amusement value we compile the votes to list out the top ten plays. Join us over a two-week span as we count down from 10 to 1 in the Packers’ Top Plays of 2021.

After running through 9 plays on our top 10 list (well, technically 10, since we had a tie for the 10th spot), we’ve finally reached the biggest of them all. Yesterday, we took a look at Rasul Douglas’ game-sealing interception in Arizona, a crucial play that served as a stepping stone to a lucrative payday for the young corner. Our next play should be no surprise to anyone, as Aaron Rodgers’ declaration of ownership over the Chicago Bears comes in at number 1.

The Game

A week after a thrilling but frustrating win in Cincinnati, the 4-1 Packers headed back into their own division for their second NFC North game of the year after beating the Lions in week 2. The Bears were off to a 3-2 start, meaning a win at Soldier Field would place them in a tie atop the division. In just his fourth NFL start, Justin Fields was tasked with taking down the bad man, Aaron Rodgers, who has plagued the Bears for over a decade. Both teams entered the game missing key contributors, as the Packers dealt with Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury and the Bears played without David Montgomery, who was on IR. Meanwhile, Elgton Jenkins returned for the Packers to help solidify their protection after missing the previous three games.

The Situation

Things started off close, as so many Packers/Bears games do. The Bears drove 80 yards on their first possession to go up 7-0 and had a chance to increase the lead to 14 on their next drive. Fortunately at midfield, Justin Fields was pressured by Rashan Gary, causing him to break the pocket. Once he set himself again, he launched a bomb to Allen Robinson on what he thought was a free play, except Robinson was nowhere to be found. Darnell Savage played center fielder and picked the ball off in the end zone. Rodgers and the offense capitalized and went into the half up 10-7.

The second half belonged to the Packers, as Rodgers got in a groove and realized who and where he was playing. Kicking things off with a 90-yard touchdown drive set the tone. However, the Bears responded early in the 4th quarter with a touchdown drive off of big plays to Allen Robinson and Cole Kmet and a wide-open Darnell Mooney TD on 1st and goal. While there wasn’t much cause for worry, the Bears had cut the Packers’ lead to just three points and Rodgers decided he had enough.

The Play

The Packers’ drive started at their 25 with 8:44 left in the game. After no gain on the first play, Allen Lazard beat Kindle Vildor over the middle for a quick 13-yard gain. It was followed up two plays later with a deep 41-yard strike to Davante Adams. Second-year corner Jaylon Johnson jammed Adams at the line and hoped to pass him off inside but confusion ensued once Adams broke back outside and he ended up wide open. From the Bears' 21, Marcedes Lewis and Aaron Jones made plays to set up 1st and goal at the 6-yard line.

With pressure coming from Khalil Mack on the right, Rodgers stepped up in the pocket, rolled left, and faked a throw to Allen Lazard over the middle. Alec Ogletree might as well have been frozen in time, as Rodgers gave himself space to stretch the ball just inside the pylon for the score. Instinctively, he brought out his famous (or infamous if you ask the Bears) belt.

And because it was the Bears, things got worse. Rodgers claims a fan in the stands flipped him double birds, leading him to black out and scream the 4 words heard round the NFL world: “I STILL OWN YOU.” That you do, Aaron. That, you do.

“I STILL OWN YOU!”



Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PacXCtnqaC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2021

The Impact

The play goes down in Packers history as one of Rodgers’ many famous sayings, joining “Run the table,” “R-E-L-A-X,” “Shhhhh,” and many more. The man knows how to go viral better than some Kardashians. Rodgers also improved to 22-5 against the Bears and the Packers notched their 20th win in 23 games against Chicago.

Green Bay would go on to win two more games before running into trouble with COVID but stabilized down the stretch to secure the NFC’s 1-seed. The Bears suffered an all too familiar mid to late-season collapse, going 1-7 after this game before two wins late in the year brought their record to 6-11. Here’s to many more years of legendary sayings and an extended lease on Soldier Field thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ new contract.

