Packers 2022 Roster Predictions: Just two quarterbacks stick on the 53

As we continue our examination of the Green Bay Packers’ 90-man roster ahead of the start of the team’s 2022 training camp, it is also time to begin predicting who will appear on the 53-man roster when camp concludes. As always, we start with the quarterback position, which has rarely been a source of much mystery throughout Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as the starter.

This year, NFL teams will have a three-phased cut-down process. Teams must make cuts on three consecutive Tuesdays following each week of the preseason. The first deadline is for teams to move from 90 to 85 players on August 16, followed by a cut to 80 on August 23rd. The final cut-down to 53 must be completed on August 30th.

At the quarterback position, the Packers look to head into training camp with three players on the roster. With the starting job as sure as any job across the entire NFL and a primary backup who is the product of a significant resource and time investment by the franchise, the only real question is whether or not the team will keep a QB3 on the roster or try to stash one on the practice squad.

As always, Acme Packing Company conducts our 53-man roster prediction by having our writers each submit their own 53, then consolidating them into a single composite prediction. In this case, six of the seven contributors who submitted 53s kept just two quarterbacks for 2022.

Now, let’s head on to our prediction.

Starter

Aaron Rodgers

Obviously, Rodgers will be the Packers’ starter, coming off two straight MVP awards. His new long-term contract will keep him in Green Bay as long as he wants to keep playing, and

Backup

Jordan Love

Any possibility of Jordan Love not making the 53 would result from him being traded during training camp or injured in the preseason.

Released: Danny Etling

This roster will need too many other spots at other positions to justify keeping a third quarterback on the 53, particularly given the players in established roles above. The possibility of holding on to seven wide receivers, plus the questions about depth behind the starters at several positions on defense mean that the team sill surely be unable to hold on to Etling. He should be a candidate to make the practice squad as QB3, however, much like Kurt Benkert did for all of 2021.

Stay tuned on Tuesday as we shift our focus to the running backs.