Wednesday Cheese Curds: Josiah Deguara needs to deliver in 2022

July is one of the hottest months of the year and Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara will be feeling the heat when the team convenes for training camp in two weeks.

Entering his third season, Deguara has shown little to warrant his selection in the third round of the 2020 draft. His rookie season was derailed by a torn ACL and his sophomore season was marred by inconsistency. He was only targeted 33 times all season and when you consider Robert Tonyan missed the second half of the season, that’s not a good stat.

Now with Tonyan returning plus ageless wonder Marcedes Lewis and now the up and coming Tyler Davis, Deguara’s roster spot isn’t a complete lock. It’s going to take a solid camp for him to solidify his spot and also hold off Davis to stay third on the depth chart.

It’s tough to see Deguara getting cut but being buried fourth on the depth chart would be a tough blow for the former third round pick. The Packers drafted him to be their future TE1 before Tonyan broke out in 2020 but that doesn’t mean Deguara can’t find a role, especially when Lewis retires.

Watson’s leap from the FCS to the NFL was a concern heading into April’s draft but his athletic skills could outweigh the risk when it comes to fantasy football. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Watson become a late-season breakout candidate as he adapts to the speed of the NFL.

All eyes are on the Green Bay wide receivers. The shadow of Davante Adams will loom large but the Packers still have Aaron Rodgers. How he’s meshing with the new receivers will be on display during camp.

This is great way for anyone to see Lambeau Field without forking over the big bucks for a normal game, but tickets will sell out quickly. You have to love Packers fans.

