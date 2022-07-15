Friday Cheese Curds: Packers will rely on Aaron Jones and A.J Dillon more than ever

Entering last season, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon were expected to be a thunder and lightning duo in the Green Bay Packers’ backfield and the pair came as advertised.

Both backs exceeded 1,000 yards from scrimmage and with the loss of Davante Adams and the influx of youth at receiver, look for more of the same in 2022. While Aaron Rodgers is breaking in the younger receivers to go with veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, the running backs (especially Jones) will be a critical part of the offense.

There will be a renewed focus on the running game as well which means Jones should likely go over 1,000 yards on the ground alone. Dillon should see an increase in rushing yards as well which means it’s not totally crazy for the Packers to have two 1,000 yard backs.

It would be an insane achievement given the presence of Rodgers but as head coach Matt LaFleur said, they only care about getting the win and by any means necessary.

Regardless, both backs should gain at least 1,000 scrimmage yards each. With Adam Stenavich now at offensive coordinator, don’t be surprised if both players have career years.

Getting Jones and Dillon on the field at the same time will add an interesting wrinkle to the Packers’ offense. Trying to account for both of them plus a potentially ascending Christian Watson should give opposing defenses fits.

Most of the attention has been given to the rookie wide receivers but don’t sleep on Watkins either. Both Rodgers and LaFleur have gone on record saying he will have a big role in the offense. Should he stay healthy, this season in Green Bay could re-energize Watkins’ career.

Edgar Bennett really was a true multipurpose back for Green Bay in the 1990s. He paved the way for Jones and Dillon and while he isn’t coaching in Green Bay any longer, his impact is still felt.

Hope springs eternal during training camp and there are plenty of things Packers fans should be hopeful about as the team prepares for the regular season.

