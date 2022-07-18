Have you ever seen a mascot try to tackle a 247-pound running back? If not, odds are that the reality of that scenario plays out much the same way as it does in your imagination.

That was the scenario at a game for the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League this weekend when Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon stopped by. Between innings, the poor mascot, Elvis, was asked to try to go up against Dillon, one of the more powerful running backs in the NFL. The video speaks for itself:

Poor Elvis. He really has left the building (or at least his soul did, along with his head).

Here’s what’s going on in football-related Packers news today.

