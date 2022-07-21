Thursday Cheese Curds: Role reversal underway in Green Bay

The reversal of roles between offense and defense in Green Bay has been something to behold this offseason.

Heading into training camp, the conversation around the defense includes questions like “how good can this very talented defense be?” and “will the already great Kenny Clark be even better with more help?” and “will supremely talented Rashan Gary finally be recognized as the game-wrecker he is?”

On offense, though, we’re left with questions like “will Aaron Rodgers be good without Davante Adams?” and “what does the offensive line look like even if David Bakhtiari comes back?” and “is this Aaron Jones’ last season with the Packers?”

After years and years of the defense playing second fiddle, it’s funny to experience such a profound switch. To be clear, the Packers will still only go as far as their offense carries them. It’s still a quarterback’s league, and Aaron Rodgers’ right arm controls more of the Packers’ fate than even this very talented defense.

But the defense is by far the more known commodity, and heading into year four of the Matt LaFleur era,

