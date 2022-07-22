Packers 2022 Roster Predictions: Jean-Charles and Nixon back up elite CB trio

Continuing Acme Packing Company’s site-wide project breaking down the Green Bay Packers’ roster and predicting the team’s 53-man roster, our attention turns to the corners.

The return of Jaire Alexander should bolster an exciting group, as Eric Stokes looks to build on an impressive rookie campaign, and Rasul Douglas looks to prove that his 2021 breakout season was no fluke. Each starter brings a unique skillset to the table, and in the aggregate, this unit should be one of the strengths of the team.

The Packers also have some interesting options for depth behind the starters, where things are far less certain. Ultimately we see the team keeping 5 corners on the active roster.

Here is how we see the corners breaking down.

Starters

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes

Jaire Alexander is already an established star and his return from a serious shoulder injury is key to a successful 2022. Ideally Alexander would man the slot, but the inside corner position can be taxing in run support. If Douglas is forced into the position, they probably take a small bump in production overall, but not much of one. Douglas is better on the boundary, posting elite conventional and advanced numbers in 2021, but his size and physical nature should allow for a smooth transition inside if needed.

Eric Stokes was impressive in every important metric as a rookie outside of interceptions. If he can improve his hands and make incremental improvements to his technique, he may quickly be in the same company as Alexander.

Backups

Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon

Jean-Charles will likely serve as the primary backup in the slot and, given the versatility available among the starters, depth in the slot should be sufficient to cover most injury issues. We haven’t seen much of Jean-Charles outside of special teams, which is slightly concerning, but entering just his second year he’s still solidly in the middle of the standard development curve.

Nixon will impress any football coach with his effort alone. His plus-speed, along with a frame built for special teams, will continue to provide him with opportunities. He’s not the most natural mover, but he is surprisingly athletic, a quick study, and a perfectly serviceable stop-gap option for a game or two.

Released

Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento, Raleigh Texada, Rico Gafford

Due to multiple position switches, from corner, to receiver, and now back again, Gafford is still a project. Hopefully the fact that he’s returning to his original position makes it a quick project. Raleigh Texada has some talent, but he will need to adjust to the slot to make the most of it. Kabion Ento has gotten progressively better as a cover corner after converting from wide receiver, but his lack of physicality or special teams acumen may make it hard to squeak onto a roster. Kiondre Thomas is just a guy.

