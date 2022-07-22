Friday Cheese Curds: Rashan Gary's final step towards superstardom

Rashan Gary won a lot of Packers fans over a year ago with a breakout season but what is the next step for the ascending pass rusher?

Well, in order for Gary to make an impact on the national level he’s going to have to increase his sack total. One can debate the value of sacks versus pressures but fair or not it is quarterback sacks that get you accolades.

Gary had 11.5 sacks a year ago, definitely not a number to sneeze at, but in order to make his first Pro Bowl and truly become a league superstar he will probably have to do more. He is definitely capable too as he had 28 quarterback hits last year.

With Preston Smith back with a new contract, Gary has a buddy beside him that is an effective pass rusher as well. Don’t be surprised if he breaks through with a Pro Bowl and maybe an All-Pro year this year and turns even more heads around the league. He’s got the attention of the Packers faithful, now it’s time for him to make everyone else notice.

As Gary says on Twitter, look for him to #PutCheeseOnEverything.

Effective pass rush isn’t measured solely in sacks but Gary knows he needs to finish more consistently. Just imagine how good he’d be if he takes that next step. Packers fans would quickly forget that other guy who left for Minnesota in free agency.

Missing basically all of last season hasn’t dampened respect for David Bakhtiari while Jaire Alexander is finally being recognized as one of the league’s top cornerbacks.

Just imagine if Sterling Sharpe and Robert Brooks both stayed healthy and saw the field together. Aaron Rodgers would likely still be chasing Brett Favre’s records instead of having broken them.

The Packers need to steal this concept shou…uh, WHEN they win the Super Bowl this year imagine taking the top off the ring and seeing a bejeweled Lambeau Field.

