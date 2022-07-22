Packers place 9 players on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers have placed the following players on the physically unable to perform list: RB Kylin Hill, RB Patrick Taylor, WR Christian Watson, TE Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, DL Dean Lowry, DL Hauati Pututau, EDGE/LB Randy Ramsey and K Mason Crosby. Some of these players, like Hill, Tonyan and Jenkins — players who tore their ACLs in 2021 — were expected to be placed on the list. Others were surprises.

Ramsey missed all of last season with a serious ankle injury and Lowry has been working with the rehab group this offseason with an undisclosed injury, as has Crosby. Should Crosby not be ready for camp, the team’s only kicker on their roster will be Gabe Brkic following the release of former practice-squadder J.J. Molson. Taylor, Watson and Pututau’s injuries have not been disclosed. Per Ross Uglem, who covers both the Packers and Watson’s former North Dakota State Bison, Watson’s injury is not considered to be a long-term issue.

Notably, one player not on the list — at least yet — is left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari missed all but the Detroit Lions game in Week 18 last season due to an ACL tear that occurred late in the 2020 season.

Demovsky notes that the PUP list doesn’t have to be official for veterans until Tuesday, when veterans report, meaning that there could be additions to the list. It’s worth remembering that any player can come off of the physically unable to perform list during the preseason, but must sit out a minimum of six games if they are still on the list at the start of the regular season.

The physically unable to perform designation cannot be used on a player once he has practiced with the team during training camp. The benefit on the team’s side is that a player still on the PUP list in September will not have to count against the team’s 53-man roster during final cuts or be subjected to the NFL’s waiver system.

Per Matt Schneidman, the team also released tight end Eli Wolf today. This brings their roster count back down to 89, leaving an open spot going into camp. Yesterday, the Packers signed former Auburn WR/TE Sal Cannella, who was named All-USFL this summer with the New Orleans Breakers as a 230-pound tight end. Cannella was one of four players, along with WR John Brown, OL Airon Servais and CB Bryce Watts, who worked out for the team earlier this week.

Update:

Seventh-round pick T Rasheed Walker and undrafted free agent rookies T Caleb Jones and ILB Caliph Brice have been added to the league’s non-football injury list.