Saturday was a fun day in Green Bay. The first soccer match in Lambeau Field history took place on a rainy evening, and by all accounts it was a smashing success. The friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich ended with a fairly common 1-0 score, but the (relative) lack of scoring did nothing to diminish what was an enjoyable evening for the sellout crowd in attendance.

With the game now in the rear-view mirror, Green Bay Packers shareholders turn their attention over to the annual Shareholders Meeting, which will take place Monday at 11 AM Central Time. That event usually serves as an unofficial start to training camp, and will be its usual annual look at the state of the Packers organization as a whole.

Then there’s camp itself, which kicks off with the team’s first practice of the summer on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. All of that equates to a very hectic week around Green Bay, but a good week for tourism around the city. Let’s look more at what’s going on in today’s curds.

Countdown to Camp: De’Vondre Campbell’s addition marked turning point for defense | Packers.com

Campbell returns to Green Bay this week to try to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, and this time he has an athletic freak ready to play next to him in rookie Quay Walker.

For Packers’ rookie wideouts, competition and camaraderie go hand in hand - The Athletic ($)

Even while battling for depth chart spots, rookie WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Danny Davis have developed a kinship. And it should come as no surprise that Randall Cobb, who was very close with his fellow receivers during his previous stint in Green Bay, is doing all he can to help these rookies off the field.

Packers host Manchester City, Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field | Packersnews.com

By all accounts, Saturday's game was a tremendous experience for (almost) all involved. Man City won 1-0 behind Erling Haaland's 12th-minute goal, but the whole event went off spectacularly well, even despite some less-than-ideal weather.

A.J. Dillon explains confrontation with police officer during soccer match at Lambeau Field | Packers Wire

The one major damper on the evening came during the rain delay, when a police officer gave Dillon a pull and a shove before the Packers running back did a Lambeau Leap to fire up the crowd. Kudos to Dillon for keeping his cool under the circumstances, and it will be worth monitoring whether the officer sees any discipline for his unnecessary aggressiveness.

Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia | ESPN

Our best wishes go out to Metchie and his family after he revealed a recent diagnosis. Thankfully, this is a form of cancer that is very treatable, and hopefully he will be able to return to football without too much delay.

How to Sleep Upright? Japan Comes Up With ‘Nap Box’ for Office Workers - Bloomberg

Burned out at work? Now you can nap in a tube to keep your productivity up and your life even more miserable!