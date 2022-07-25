Packers sign former Raiders S Dallin Leavitt

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that the team has signed safety Dallin Leavitt to the squad’s 90-man offseason roster. With veterans reporting to training camp tomorrow, this is the final roster move the Packers are expected to make before camp injuries.

Leavitt is a 27-year-old safety who spent four years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL level. He was released by the Raiders last week, who had previously held onto his rights throughout the offseason. Over his four seasons in the league, Leavitt played 369 defensive snaps to go along with 839 special teams snaps. Over the 2020-2021 seasons, he played 77 percent of the Raiders’ overall special teams snaps for Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay’s new special teams coordinator.

Safety is one of the more wide-open positions on the roster at the moment in terms of roster spots, with only starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage considered roster locks. Assuming the team keeps at least four at the position, that would mean that Leavitt, Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines, Tre Sterling and hybrid safety-linebacker Tariq Carpenter are fighting for two roster spots this summer.

This isn’t the first Bisaccia-centric signing the Packers have made this offseason. Beyond the signing of Leavitt, who played the most special teams snaps of any Raider from 2020-2021, the team also signed cornerback Keisean Nixon, who ranked fourth in special teams snaps on the 2020-2021 Raiders. Leavitt has seen playing time as a personal protector on punt team and has played across various positions on the kickoff, kickoff return, punt return and field goal block units.

If no defense-first safety depth develops over the camp, Leavitt has a good chance to make the team as a special teams-first safety.

Update:

In addition to signing S Dallin Leavitt, the Packers worked out:



QB Nate Stanley (Iowa)

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas St)

WR Osirus Mitchell (Mississippi St)

WR Ryan Wisniewski (UW-Whitewater)

C Ty Clary (Arkansas)

G Denzel Okafor (Texas) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2022

The team has also worked out six players, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. In total, the team has worked out four receivers, three offensive linemen, one tight end, one quarterback and one defensive back over the last week. Of the 10 players who worked out, nine were on the offensive side of the ball, including tight end Sal Cannella who was signed by Green Bay.