Packers sign former USFL WR Osirus Mitchell

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Osirus Mitchell to a one-year contract just a day before the veterans are set to report for training camp. Mitchell is a 6’5”, 210-pound receiver who played college football at Mississippi State before going undrafted in 2021 and signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Mitchell was unable to make it through final cuts with Dallas but lasted through most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

After being released from the practice squad on December 20th, Mitchell turned his attention to the USFL where he played for the Birmingham Stallions, who went 9-1 and won the league’s inaugural championship. Mitchell finished the season with 47 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games. He was third on Birmingham, and 15th league-wide, in receiving yards.

Osiris Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 5.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1036 out of 2499 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/OaN9R2ZBxE #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/DvGDAPmtqh — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2021

Mitchell is the Packers’ second pass-catcher signed from the USFL this week. On Thursday, the team signed tight end/”big slot” Sal Cannella, via the New Orleans Breakers. Over the last week-ish, the team has worked out 10 players, including nine offensive players. Four of those were receivers, including Mitchell, while three were offensive linemen. Along with Mitchell, former USFL receiver Jonathan Adams also worked out for the team today.

The question now is if the team needed that extra receiver in camp or if a receiver is going to be replaced by Mitchell. With the signing of Dallin Leavitt earlier in the day, a core special teamer for the Raiders over the last three seasons, the Packers’ roster is now at 91 players. Green Bay must immediately get back down to 90 players when Mitchell’s signing is official, meaning that someone, somewhere is going to get cut. The most at-risk receiver on the roster is likely undrafted free agent rookie Danny Davis, as all the other rookies on the team come in as draft picks and all the veterans have playing experience under the head coach Matt LaFleur.