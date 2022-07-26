When you’ve won 13 games in three consecutive seasons, there’s no reason to even think about breaking up the band.

The Green Bay Packers are locking up their power trio of decision-makers for the foreseeable future. Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and Russ Ball have all been crucial components of the Packers’ success over the past three years, and fans of the team can rest easy knowing that all of them have signed new contract extensions to keep them around for some time to come.

Murphy was oddly evasive when asked about the trio’s contract status during the shareholders meeting on Monday, but news of the extensions broke shortly after the meeting concluded. While the Packers do not publicly disclose the terms of their contracts with individuals in the front office or the coaching staff, these deals will surely extend out for some time beyond 2022.

With that item crossed off the Packers’ to-do list, it should be full speed ahead to training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, executive VP Russ Ball | ESPN

The Packers are keeping the brain trust around, extending the three biggest non-Mark Murphy/non-player names in the organization.

Mark Murphy speaks at Packers shareholders meeting: Here’s what you missed | Packers Wire

The shareholders meeting provided some interesting nuggets of news, from the prospect of Green Bay hosting the NFL Draft to Davante Adams eventually being a Packers Hall of Famer to Murphy taking shots at bad teams around the NFL (looking at you, Bears) for getting a lot of noon home games.

Countdown to Camp: Packers’ top nickel group in secondary stands out | Packers.com

The starting five in the secondary will be as good as any in the NFL this season but, as we have discussed multiple times here at APC, the depth behind the starters leaves much to be desired.

Biggest play from each Green Bay Packers season since Super Bowl XLV | Packersnews.com

Not all of these match up with APC's picks for the top plays of each season, but several do, and it's fun to take a look even farther back than our countdowns run.

NFL Quarterback Tiers 2022: Allen, Herbert and Burrow Make Tier 1 Debuts - The Athletic ($)

Aaron Rodgers is the only unanimous Tier 1 quarterback, thanks to a single voter who put Patrick Mahomes in the second group.

