Packers will sign former Arkansas OL Ty Clary, per report

The Green Bay Packers have been busy this week, hosting a workout for several free agents on Monday ahead of the start of training camp. After swapping tight ends last week by signing Sal Cannella and releasing Eli Wolf — keeping the team at 89 players on the roster — the team is now electing to add from that workout group.

On Monday evening, reports emerged that the team would be signing two of the workout players: safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. On Tuesday, news has broken of another new Packer from that group, as the team is reportedly signing rookie offensive lineman Ty Clary as well. The news of Clary’s signing comes from his agent, Brett Tessler, and those three additions would put the Packers over the 90-man limit.

Clary went undrafted this spring after a college career at the University of Arkansas. He spent most of his college career at center, where he was a full-time starter as a junior, but also started games at both guard positions as well as right tackle. He initially signed with the Miami Dolphins following the 2022 NFL Draft, but the team released him with an injury designation just days later. In the tweet linked above, Tessler says that Clary was not fully recovered from shoulder surgery in May at the time of his signing.

Now that he is presumably fully healthy, Clary will join a group of players competing for backup or practice squad slots on the Packers’ roster this summer. Although the starting trio on the interior of the line appears set — primary 2021 starters Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, and Royce Newman all return — and the team added new blood with a pair of mid-round draft picks in Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom, there could be one or two roster spots still available for a player to surprise and make the team out of camp.

Again, if Clary and Mitchell’s signings become official on Tuesday, they would put the Packers two players over the 90-man roster maximum. As such, expect to see a pair of individuals placed on waivers as corresponding moves before the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday.