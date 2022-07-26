Packers sign CB Donte Vaughn, release 3 players to get to a 90-man roster

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they had signed cornerback Donte Vaughn, who worked out for the team the day prior. Two other players, receiver Osirus Mitchell and offensive lineman Ty Clary, were also signed by the team from the same workout.

Vaughn, a 6’2”, 210-pound cornerback, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice squad before being waived in August 2021 after the team changed over coaching staffs.

To make room for the signings of Vaughn, Mitchell and Clary, the Packers needed to release three players by the end of the league day. Those three players were defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, cornerback Raleigh Texada and safety Tre Sterling. Both Texada and Sterling arrived in Green Bay as relatively significant undrafted free agents, but with the signing of Vaughn and safety Dallin Leavitt this week, it seems like the team wanted more veteran experience in the room.

Just last week, Pututau was one of nine players who were placed on Green Bay’s physically unable to perform list, meaning that he was unable to pass a physical with the team. It’s possible that waiving Pututau would mean paying him an injury settlement. At the moment, the Packers only have eight healthy defensive linemen in camp with Dean Lowry currently on the PUP list.