Wednesday Cheese Curds: The Pack is back and so are the injuries

Good news everyone! We made it!

The Green Bay Packers commence the 2022 edition of training camp today as they formally begin preparations for the regular season.

Now for the bad news: the physically unable to perform list is growing..

Wide receiver Christian Watson was the first initial surprise, but there was hope because tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t on it. That optimism lasted days as Bakhtiari was indeed placed on the PUP list after having another reported setback in his recovery from a 2020 ACL tear.

The hits kept coming yesterday as it was revealed wide receiver Sammy Watkins was also placed on the PUP list. For a group that is looking to find its way, this is a suboptimal start especially as Watson and Watkins will need reps to develop timing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fortunately it’s only the first day of camp and it sounds like both receivers will be short term absences. It’s not an ideal start but it wouldn’t be Packers camp without a few bumps in the road. The team excelled at overcoming injuries a year ago and there’s no reason to think they can’t do it again especially at such an early juncture.

In the meantime, football is back. Let us rejoice.

Training camp practice begins in Green Bay–Packers.com

The first practice of the year is today and is the first of three open to the public if you’re planning on heading to Green Bay.

Receiver Sammy Watkins becomes the latest to join the Packers’ crowded injury lists–PackersNews.com

General manager Brian Gutekunst said this morning he believes Watkins will spend a very short time on the PUP list so a bullet has been dodged for now.

Allen Lazard enters 2022 as the Packers’ top wide receiver–Packers Wire

Allen Lazard will probably reap the most benefits from the loss of Davante Adams, at least right away. He’s earned Rodgers’ trust as well as the coaches’ respect for his ability to block in the run game.

Aaron Rodgers arrives at Packers training camp looking like a Nicolas Cage impersonator–Yahoo! Sports

Why can’t we have a normal quarterback like everyone else? Seriously though, Rodgers’ costume choices over the years are almost as legendary as his performances on the field.

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued—Associated Press

These always hit the spot after going to Packers practice in the heat as a kid. Once again something is stolen from my childhood..