Thursday Cheese Curds: Aaron Rodgers is ready for another run

The circus is back in town.

Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have hit the ground running in Green Bay for the 2022 edition of training camp, and it’s startling how different things are from a year ago.

As outlined in our first link below, last year Aaron Rodgers arrived in camp and held court for reporters, airing grievances in a half-hour polemic at the lectern in the Packers’ media room. Nobody was spared; Rodgers shared hurts, reflected, and vowed to get underway with renewed focus — and without knowing what the future would hold.

Today, Rodgers is back and ready for another go-round, his first without Davante Adams in nearly a decade. Loyal protector David Bakhtiari is still out of the lineup as well, nursing a knee injury sustained nearly two years ago.

But no matter. The newly tattooed Rodgers seems dialed in, and that makes all the difference. Maybe things look different if his motley crew of receivers (or future Hall of Famers if you ask the QB) falter after a hot start, but for now, Rodgers is content, and a happy, focused Rodgers will make the Packers contenders again.

It bears repeating: it’s stunning how different things are today than a year ago at this time.

Bakhtiari’s ongoing knee struggles will be the story of camp until he’s back on the field — and probably well beyond that point, too.

Speaking of offseason knee issues, Mason Crosby apparently needed to have his knee scoped after OTAs to feel ready for training camp.

Lots of little nuggets here, including a look at some surprising splash plays from the wide receiver room.

The Bears are now going door to door trying to get people to take them seriously this season.