Friday Cheese Curds: Romeo Doubs looking to fill opponents with sweet sorrow

Wherefore art thou, Romeo Doubs?

Front and center at Packers training camp apparently.

All eyes are on the new group of wide receivers at the onset of training camp and with the most heralded of the rookies(Christian Watson) on the PUP list, it was a chance for the less heralded receivers to see what they could do. A strong first impression here can pay dividends down the line during the regular season.

Enter Doubs, who has been the star of the first two training camps. Spectacular catches have started the hype train much sooner than it probably should be but seeing another 87 out there catching passes from Aaron Rodgers has fans salivating about the possibilities. July is the time of irrational hope after all.

That said, Doubs is still a rookie and mistakes are going to be made but when coaches talk about guys seizing opportunities in front of them, this is precisely what they are talking about. Doubs is earning himself some playing time fairly quickly and once Watson returns, the Packers suddenly have some options should the upward trajectory continue.

It’s too early to make any concrete declarations but you can’t help to raise an eyebrow even this early.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs off to impressive start for Packers–Packers.com

All aboard the hype train. Doubs catching a back should pass from Rodgers against Eric Stokes should be enough to turn even the most stubborn of heads.

Packers rookie Zach Tom getting first-team reps at left tackle–Packers Wire

Zach Tom was discussed as a classic Packers pick and he’s already getting his chance to prove his mettle with David Bakhtiari still out. Protecting Rodgers’ blind side is a big ask of a rookie but the Packers feel he is up to it.

There’s a different feel to Packers’ camp with resurgent defense seeking upper hand—PackerNews.com ($$$)

This is probably going to be the most competitive camp of the LaFleur era and the coach wouldn’t have it any other way. Competition breeds depth and the deeper the team, the more successful they can be.

Packers Hall of Fame opens LeRoy Butler exhibit ahead of Canton induction–WLUK

If you can’t get to Canton next week, the Packers Hall of Fame as a great exhibit honoring Green Bay’s newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

