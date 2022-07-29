Packers work out OL Jarrid Williams on Friday

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers worked out offensive tackle Jarris Williams today. Williams spent seven years playing college football, first at the University of Houston before graduate transferring to the University of Miami in 2020. Due to a season-ending injury in 2019 and the mulligan season of 2020, Williams was extended extra years of eligibility.

Originally, Williams was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles but was released by the team this week when the squad acquired Cameron Tom, the brother of Green Bay Packer rookie Zach Tom. The 25-year-old played right tackle in each of his last four seasons but did see some playing time in 2017 as the Cougars’ left tackle.

Jarrid Williams is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 289 out of 1215 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/PBmnWjjrnQ #RAS via https://t.co/2DfFuEqgGg pic.twitter.com/iwpIEKl0uF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

State of the U, our sister site covering the Miami Hurricanes, described Williams as such:

William’s story is really a good one to root for and teams can always use big bodies like his, at least as a depth option on offensive lines that experience a lot of attrition. However, Williams lacks natural athleticism/ability and will be a developmental project in refining his skill set. He projects as an undrafted free agent, where he eventually hopes to carve out a right tackle or possible interior lineman spot a la Ereck Flowers.

This is hardly the Packers’ first workout with an offensive lineman recently, as the team has brought in 12 players, 10 coming on the offensive side of the ball, on a tryout basis over the last couple of weeks. The team has previously worked out Airon Servais, who spent rookie minicamp with the New York Jets, Denzel Okafor, who was signed but quickly waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, and Ty Clary, who the team eventually signed, at the position.

Green Bay’s roster count is currently at 90 players, meaning that the team would have to release a player to sign Williams. With another Packers training camp practice kicking off at 10:30 a.m. local time tomorrow, we should be getting a quick yea or nay on if Williams is going to join the squad.