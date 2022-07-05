The full extent of AJ Dillon’s role for the Green Bay Packers in 2022 is yet to be determined. Last season, he and Aaron Jones split touches almost evenly — Jones had 223 to Dillon’s 221 — but Jones missed a pair of games due to injury. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jones used a bit differently this season, moving around the formation more often and lined up on the field at the same time as Dillon with regularity.

But whatever Dillon’s role will be on the field, he’s taking on a new one off the field this summer: husband. He recently got married during the team’s summer break, a story that should bring some smiles to Packers fans after this long weekend.

Meanwhile, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is relatively recently married himself, having tied the knot to his wife early this year. Now the two are expecting a new addition as Bakhtiari works to get back on the football field at the start of training camp.

Speaking of training camp, we’re just three weeks away from players reporting and 22 days away from the first practice of the summer. The Packers’ team president spent some time looking ahead to camp in his monthly Q&A, which you’ll also find in today’s curds along with much more.

Big news for Packers players AJ Dillon and David Bakhtiari | Packersnews.com

Dillon got married to his fiancée Gabrielle in his adopted home of Door County last weekend, while Bakhtiari and his wife Frankie are expecting their first child. Congrats to the growing families!

First-time Pro Bowl candidates for the Packers during 2022 season | Packers Wire

Could Dillon be a Pro Bowler with a big breakout season? It might take an injury to Aaron Jones for him to get enough touches. Last year, De’Vondre Campbell was a Pro Bowl snub (but not an All-Pro snub). In 2022, he, Rashan Gary, Adrian Amos, and others could well make their first appearance on the NFL’s all-star roster.

MT5: Training camp remains a special time in Green Bay | Packers.com

Mark Murphy looks ahead to training camp and discusses future non-football events at Lambeau Field in this month's Q&A.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler earned HOF nod with patience, perseverance | ESPN

LeRoy Butler is no stranger to Pro Bowl appearances, making four of them throughout his stellar career. Finally, he will get his bust placed in Canton in early August this year.

Grading Depth at Every Green Bay Packers Position Group - Sports Illustrated

The Packers could use veteran additions to help the depth at a number of positions, but especially outside linebacker, safety, and cornerback.

