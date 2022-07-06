The Green Bay Packers’ passing attack will be getting a major makeover this season. Out are Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who accounted for 224 targets, 149 receptions, 1,983 yards, and 14 touchdowns a year ago. Someone will need to help fill that void in 2022, as those numbers account for nearly half of Aaron Rodgers’ passing totals from last season.

Enter the tight ends, perhaps?

Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan might do the heavy lifting as the starters at that position (provided that Tonyan is ready to return from a torn ACL), but expect the Packers to get their role players into the mix even more this season. Two such players, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, are looking to make big statements in very different ways and for different reasons in the upcoming season.

Deguara’s career to this point has been choppy at best. Davis has bounced around over several years after starting out as a college quarterback. But both have an opportunity to carve out a substantial role in the Packers’ offense this fall.

The team will also need to get some expanded production from other players, such as their running backs, while bringing along several young wideouts. But if the Packers do have something down the roster at the tight end position, that will bode well for a team whose coach loves to build his passing game off the run and play-action.

