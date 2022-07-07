Former Packer David Moore arrested for drug and weapon charges in Texas

According to KXII in north Texas, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and return specialist David Moore was arrested in Gainesville, Texas on July 4th for drug and weapons charges. Per the report, Moore posted the $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

Moore saw action in one regular-season game last season for the Packers and returned three punts for a total of 33 yards. Previously, Moore had spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. When Green Bay signed Moore to their practice squad in late December of last season, it was the fourth club he had been on in 2021.

In April, Moore signed a one-year, $1.04 million contract with the Packers’ division rival Chicago Bears. Unfortunately for new general manager Ryan Poles, Moore’s arrest marks the third time that a new Bears signing has been arrested before his squad has been able to suit up for a game.

Fellow Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida in April for reckless driving while allegedly doing donuts with a child in the back seat despite having a suspended license. Late last month, linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged in Chicago with misdemeanor firearm possession when police discovered a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets during a search of his vehicle.