Friday Cheese Curds: Sterling Sharpe, Mike Holmgren could hear Canton's call in 2023

With LeRoy Butler set to enter the Pro Foorball Hall of Fame next month, who is next up on the docket from the Green Bay Packers to enter Canton?

Some may assume no Packer could enter Canton until Aaron Rodgers retires but there are a few names that have a shot at the hall in 2023.

The names most fans will recognize are former wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and former head coach Mike Holmgren, who both were named semi-finalists for the class of 2023 yesterday.

Sharpe was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in franchise history and he would have gone on to rewrite the record books had a neck injury not ended his career in 1994. He finished his career playing with an ascending but still raw Brett Favre and the “what if” about Sharpe playing with peak Favre is one of the toughest pills for Packers fans to swallow.

That said, using the Terrell Davis criteria, Sharpe should be in Canton.

Holmgren of course led the team to its first Super Bowl title in 29 years while helping mold Favre into the legend he would become. That combined with the many roots of his coaching tree make a strong case for Holmgren’s enshrinement.

Other members of the Packers named as semi finalists include Cecil Isbell, Lavvie Dilweg, Jack Vanisi, and Lee Remmel.

Not many people have heard of Vanisi but he was the key scouting the 1950s who brought a lot of the players who won multiple championships under Vince Lombardi to Green Bay.

Tyler Davis is a name to watch throughout the year. The Packers love him and he should get some early opportunities if Robert Tonyan starts the year on PUP.

Aaron Jones held his second annual youth camp in Green Bay yesterday, teaching kids the tricks of the trade that made him one of the NFL’s best running backs.

If you’re a seventh round pick and you’ve already caught the eye of your four-time MVP quarterback before training camp even starts, you’re doing something right. Keep an eye on Toure.

