Packers sign RB Dexter Williams, release LS Steven Wirtel

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, the Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Dexter Williams to the roster. Williams was originally a 2019 draft pick with the team but was unable to make it through the final cuts of the 2021 roster, leading to him bouncing around with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Stars of the USFL over the last year. Last week, Williams worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a pre-practice press conference on Wednesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated that Williams is in “phenomenal shape and looked really, really good.” He later said that the team simply felt that the roster needed another back with the intensity of practices leading up to their preseason schedule.

Williams worked out for the team on Tuesday, which was originally reported on Monday. The Packers actually worked out 17 players in total yesterday, including five running backs.

Two of those players were long snappers and eight of those players were specialists. This is important to note as Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the released long snapper Steven Wirtel, who started at the position in 2021, as a corresponding roster move. Wirtel was replaced as the camp starter fairly early on by undrafted rookie free agent Jack Coco, though, Coco has struggled as well.

The team also waived receiver Osirus Mitchell with an injury designation. Mitchell was signed by the team in late July from the USFL, like Williams. When these moves are processed, the team will be back down to a roster count of 89 players, meaning that the squad could sign another player without a corresponding roster move.

The other option for the team is to simply make their Tuesday cuts easier next week. Next Tuesday will mark the first phase of cuts around the NFL, as the Packers will have to get down to an 85-man roster.