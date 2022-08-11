Thursday Cheese Curds: Time for our first look at the wide receivers

The Packers’ wide receiver group has been under construction for months. Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both found their own ways out of town, as did Equanimeous St. Brown. In their place, the Packers drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and signed Sammy Watkins.

Now it’s time to start seeing what the revamped receiving corp looks like. Well, sort of, at least.

Christian Watson is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list and Sammy Watkins looks like won’t play on Friday night. That means it’ll be the Romeo Doubs show. Or it will be to the extent that a rookie receiver can put on a show playing with a handful of the other top performers on offense.

The point is, this is all still a work in progress. The bulk of the work is done, sure, but it’s going to be a bit before we see anything resembling final results. At least we get a peek of things to come this week.

Romeo Doubs is starting to draw some national attention.

Rodgers has exacting standards for wide receivers. Getting the group to those standards could mean some short-term growing pains but should make for a stronger receiving corps long term.

Figuring out what the receiver room looks like is going to be a major project over the next few weeks.

De’Vondre Campbell and the defense showed up in a big way. What else is new?

