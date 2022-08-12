Packers v. 49ers Preseason 2022: Game time, how to watch on TV/online, & more details

Preseason football is finally here. The Green Bay Packers open up their exhibition schedule this evening after a long seven months since their last game, the Divisional Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Today’s game comes against those same 49ers, though few players who were prominently featured in that game are likely to play tonight.

Instead, Jordan Love and Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the two teams, with Aaron Rodgers sitting and Jimmy Garoppolo now behind Lance on the depth chart. Rodgers is hardly the only veteran sitting for the Packers, however, as the team is expected to have numerous key players inactive for the game. Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff will focus on evaluating the team’s backups and younger players instead while preserving the key starters’ health.

Tonight’s game will be aired nationally on NFL Network, at least in part — it will be joined in progress following the conclusion of an earlier game also being shown on that network. However, there is an option for live-streaming the game online as well. Check that out below and get ready for tonight’s game!

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

WHEN?

Friday, August 12, 2022

5:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Central)

WHERE?

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California

HOW?

Local TV Broadcast

Packers TV Network

Affiliates include:

Milwaukee — NBC 4

Green Bay — NBC 26

Madison — ABC 27

Wausau/Rhinelander — ABC 9

Eau Claire — ABC 18

La Crosse — ABC 19

Other stations across Alaska, Iowa, North/South Dakota, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO

National TV Broadcast

NFL Network

(Packers-49ers to be picked up in progress following the conclusion of Falcons-Lions)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Live Online Streaming

Radio broadcast: Packers.com or NFL+

TV broadcast: NFL+ (7-day free trial available)