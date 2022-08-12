Packers v. 49ers Preseason 2022: Game time, how to watch on TV/online, & more details

Preseason football is finally here. The Green Bay Packers open up their exhibition schedule this evening after a long seven months since their last game, the Divisional Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Today’s game comes against those same 49ers, though few players who were prominently featured in that game are likely to play tonight.
Instead, Jordan Love and Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the two teams, with Aaron Rodgers sitting and Jimmy Garoppolo now behind Lance on the depth chart. Rodgers is hardly the only veteran sitting for the Packers, however, as the team is expected to have numerous key players inactive for the game. Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff will focus on evaluating the team’s backups and younger players instead while preserving the key starters’ health.
Tonight’s game will be aired nationally on NFL Network, at least in part — it will be joined in progress following the conclusion of an earlier game also being shown on that network. However, there is an option for live-streaming the game online as well. Check that out below and get ready for tonight’s game!
WHO?
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
WHEN?
Friday, August 12, 2022
5:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Central)
WHERE?
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, California
HOW?
Local TV Broadcast
Affiliates include:
- Milwaukee — NBC 4
- Green Bay — NBC 26
- Madison — ABC 27
- Wausau/Rhinelander — ABC 9
- Eau Claire — ABC 18
- La Crosse — ABC 19
- Other stations across Alaska, Iowa, North/South Dakota, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO
National TV Broadcast
NFL Network
(Packers-49ers to be picked up in progress following the conclusion of Falcons-Lions)
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Live Online Streaming
Radio broadcast: Packers.com or NFL+
TV broadcast: NFL+ (7-day free trial available)
