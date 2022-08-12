Friday Cheese Curds: All eyes on Jordan Love as the Packers begin the preseason

Jordan Love, this is your moment.

The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 first round pick faces the three biggest games of his career and they are games that won’t even count in the standings.

Love needs to show the Packers that he has developed enough to not only eventually be handed the reins but also a hefty pay raise as the team weighs whether or not to exercise his fifth-year option. The decision on that must be made next May and given he was inactive his entire rookie year plus only limited playing time a year ago, this preseason very much matters for the young quarterback.

After limited playing time last preseason thanks to an injury, Love was thrown into the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. His uninspiring play didn’t inspire much confidence and that’s a big reason why he is where is during camp.

Thankfully all reports have been that he looks much improved in practice which is a positive sign but it’s the games that truly count. Love’s audition starts tonight against the San Francisco 49ers, the first act of a three act play. It’s not an overstatement to say his future is on the line.

Barring an injury to Rodgers, this will be the most significant playing time Love gets outside of garbage time in the regular season. We very well could have a good idea by the end of this month who the heir to Rodgers will be.

It will either be Love or someone not currently on the roster.

No pressure.

It’s not just Love who has a lot at stake. General manager Brian Gutekunst drafted him and famously irked his MVP quarterback. Though the GM and Rodgers have since kissed and made up, there is a lot legacy-wise on the line for Gutekunst as well.

The clock is ticking and the wolves will come out if Love struggles tonight. That said, he doesn’t have to be perfect. Just show some growth.

Practicing against Davante Adams helped sharpen Jaire Alexander into one the league’s best cornerbacks and now Alexander is reciprocating the favor with rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, including some verbal shenanigans.

Converting from quarterback in college to tight end in the NFL has helped Robert Tonyan maximize his athleticism and Tyler Davis hopes to follow the same path.

