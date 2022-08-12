Packers v. 49ers, Preseason 2022: Live game updates & discussion

Green Bay Packers football is officially back!

Sure, it’s just the preseason, but the Packers are back in action tonight, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Tonight’s game will kick off at 5:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 Central) and will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

Finally, we’ll get to see the new-look Jordan Love that the Packers have been touting through two and a half weeks of training camp. Love has drawn praise from numerous members of the organization — from head coach Matt LaFleur to general manager Brian Gutekunst to starting QB Aaron Rodgers.

The other star of training camp, at least on the offense, is rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. His “wow” plays continue to take place on a daily basis, but now he will have a chance to start putting things together in real game action. With the Packers seemingly keeping three veteran receivers on the sideline today, look for Doubs to get plenty of action early on with the starting offense.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ defense has been stellar in camp as well. However, most of those starters will also be sitting out tonight, as the team instead will focus on evaluating players on the second and third lines of the depth chart. With plenty of roster spots and lots of playing time to be decided among those players, tonight’s game should be a good first step to settling some position battles.

Follow along with live updates from Packers media below and join the discussion in the comments.