Green Bay Packers release kicker Gabe Brkic

It seems as though the Green Bay Packers’ experiment with kicker Gabe Brkic has run its course. Originally signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Brkic, who was one of the most highly-regarded kicker prospects in the 2022 draft class, was picked up off of waivers by the Packers in June and has handled kicking duties for Green Bay all of training camp while incumbent kicker Mason Crosby has been on the physically unable to perform list for a knee injury.

Earlier today, it was announced that the Packers have signed Ramiz Ahmed, a kicker who comes to Green Bay by way of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. Ahmed previously signed with the Chicago Bears in April of 2020, where he competed for a starting job until his release on August 11th of that same summer. Ahmed was one of 17 players who the Packers worked out last week, including two other kickers. Running back Dexter Williams and safety Micah Abernathy were also signed from that workout.

The corresponding roster move that the team made to add Ahmed to the 90-man roster was releasing Brkic, according to the Packers’ official team website. In the pre-practice press conference on Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Brkic had a hamstring injury, which limited what the team could do on kickoffs against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener. With that being said, the Packers did not announce that they waived Brkic with an injury designation, which would allow the team to place Brkic on the injured reserve if he cleared through waivers. This is the path the team recently took with receiver Osirus Mitchell, who was subjected to waivers last week.

Ahmed was also given the number 45 to wear, the same number that Brkic wore this summer. With rosters being slashed down from 90 players to 85 players on Tuesday, it seems like we’ve seen the last of Brkic in Green Bay.

Update:

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers did waive Brkic with an injury designation, which would allow them to place him on injured reserve or give him an injury settlement if he passes through waivers unclaimed.