Green Bay Packers practice news and notes, 8/15: Juwann Winfree returns to the field

The New Orleans Saints will join the Green Bay Packers on Nitschke Field tomorrow for a joint practice, which is why the Packers had yet another slow, short practice on Monday. Since the Packers played on Friday night against the San Francisco 49ers, they have had a self-defined “jogthrough” on Sunday and now a “walkthrough” on Monday.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices will be open to the public and will be the final practices on the Packers’ training camp schedule that are open to non-media members.

A fancy new JUGS machine from @MonarcSport. The Packers are using Monarc on a one-month trial basis and are their first NFL client.



It was just explained to us by a Monarc employee that this computer can release balls for DBs exactly how Kirk Cousins throws them, for example. pic.twitter.com/P6maEWJyG4 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 15, 2022

The Packers also got their shiny new JUGS machine for Monday’s practice after their last one failed. Earlier in camp, their JUGS machine caused problems for their return men, which was the nail in the coffin for the aged technology.

Here’s what you need to know about practice today:

In/Out

Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey was released today, which may or may not result in him getting an injury designation tagged to his waived status. Ramsey has been rehabbing from a 2020 ankle injury that ended his season in training camp last year. He did not play against the 49ers last week in the team’s preseason opener.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, receiver Juwann Winfree, tight end Dominique Dafney and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai returned to practice today. Receiver Malik Taylor, who previously wore a red jersey to designate his non-contact status, was back in a normal jersey on Monday, too.

That means that the physically unable to perform players (RB Kylin Hill, T David Bakhtiari and K Mason Crosby), OL Cole Schneider, DL Akial Byers, CB Donte Vaughn, CB Kabion Ento, S Darnell Savage, S Dallin Leavitt, S Tariq Carpenter and S Innis Gaines were the only players to miss practice on Monday.

Practice Notes

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Elgton Jenkins got snaps at right tackle during team drills in the walkthrough and Jon Runyan Jr. returned to his incumbent starting position at left guard. Yesterday, Runyan and rookie Zach Tom, who has mostly seen reps at left and right tackle in camp, rotated at the position. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated in the pre-practice presser today that the team is simply trying to create as much competition as possible at all positions.

Defensively, Vernon Scott played next to Adrian Amos full-time on Monday, according to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz. The safety position has been one of change, as Shawn Davis originally took the team’s third-safety snaps, but Scott replaced Savage when the starter went down with a hamstring injury on Family Night two weeks ago. Against the 49ers, Scott and Leavitt started the game with Amos held out, but Leavitt went out with a shoulder injury that may cost him games in the preseason. All three of the backup safeties, Scott, Davis and Leavitt, were starters on core special teams units against San Francisco.

Another thing of note defensively: The team seems to be pretty impressed with rookie outside linebacker Kingsley Engabare, who LaFleur made a point to mention goes by “JJ” in the Packers’ building. LaFleur, in the pre-practice press conference, said that Enagbare had at least two, maybe three, sacks in two-minute drill against starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers yesterday and is expected to make a difference on special teams this year. With Ramsey now out of the picture at the position and special teams, that may open up a door to more playing time for Enagbare on gamedays.