Green Bay Packers cut OLB Randy Ramsey

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey before their Monday morning walkthrough practice. Ramsey was held out of the Packers’ preseason opener on Friday against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team does not list the reasoning for preseason inactives, it’s a safe bet that the obstacle keeping Ramsey from seeing the field was an ankle injury.

After spending his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad in 2019, Ramsey played 12 games for Green Bay in the 2020 regular season, recording 75 defensive snaps and 204 special teams snaps. The expectation going into 2021 was that Ramsey would be a core special teamer who could provide depth to the pass-rushing unit, but an ankle injury derailed those plans.

Per the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood, Ramsey stated that he broke his fibula and tore two ligaments in his ankle in camp last season, which ended his 2021 campaign before it started. He actually began 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform list but was activated off of the list in late July.

Unfortunately, his activation hasn’t meant that he’s been a full participant in practice on a day-in, day-out basis. There’s a good chance that his release will come with an injured designation, which would allow him to either land on the Packers’ injured reserve list or take an injury settlement with the team if he passes through waivers. Green Bay has already placed receiver Osirus Mitchell on the injured reserve through this roster mechanic and took the first steps to do so with kicker Gabe Brkic yesterday. The news on if Brkic has cleared waivers or not has yet to break.

Currently, the Packers are also about 24 hours out from having to shed five roster spots on their offseason roster, as the first wave of NFL cutdowns begin on Tuesday when rosters go from 90 players to 85. This won’t be the last move Green Bay makes before the New Orleans Saints visit for joint practices, so keep an eye out.