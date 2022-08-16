Packers release four players, including Dominique Dafney, to reach 85-man limit

The Green Bay Packers have cut their roster down in time for the NFL’s first cut deadline of training camp. All teams must trim from 90 to 85 players on the active roster before 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, and the Packers elected to make their moves prior to Tuesday’s practice, the first of two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints.

In fact, the Packers actually got started with roster cuts on Monday, releasing outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, offensive lineman Cole Schneider, and cornerback Donte Vaughn. However, the team also added a player, tight end Nate Becker, via a waiver claim from the Carolina Panthers. Those moves left Green Bay at 88 players heading into Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the remaining cuts came swiftly as the Packers released four players to reach 84 on the active roster, one fewer than the limit set to take effect in the afternoon. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, those released are running back B.J. Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominique Dafney, and offensive lineman George Moore.

Dafney’s release may come as a bit of a surprise, but he was in and out of practice for much of August dealing with injuries. After being a midseason addition in 2020, he played ten games in 2021 season, occasionally contributing significantly on special teams while seeing double-digit offensive snaps in eight contests. However, Dafney caught just four passes for 60 yards and one touchdown in his Packers career and he did not play in Friday’s preseason opener, though that decision was at least partially injury-related.

Meanwhile, Baylor’s release comes as a mild surprise after he delivered the longest play of Friday’s game in San Francisco with a 68-yard reception. Still, he appeared to be running third behind fellow rookie Tyler Goodson and returning veteran Patrick Taylor in the race for the Packers’ third running back job, and the team has praised Dexter Williams since he was signed back to the team last week.

The final two players, Brooks and Moore, were both undrafted free agent signings this spring but neither appeared to be in the running for a roster spot. Brooks saw nine snaps at inside linebacker towards the very end of Friday’s game and was last in the pecking order behind the likes of Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn, and Ty Summers. Moore did not play at all on Friday and never cracked the two-deep in training camp.

Stay tuned for more updates from Packers practice on Tuesday as the remaining 84 players work along with the New Orleans Saints.