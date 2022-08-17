Aaron Rodgers has never been one to mince words when it comes to criticizing his receiving corps. This summer, he has been notably quiet, however, instead offering up far more praise than frustration.

At least that was the case until Tuesday afternoon, however. After the first joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, Rodgers lit into the young wideouts in green and gold for a rough performance both physically and mentally.

On the other hand, Rodgers had plenty of praise for a veteran, the recently-acquired Sammy Watkins. After Watkins made a few great catches during practice, Rodgers went out of his way to note that it was the receiver’s best day of work so far in camp while listing Allen Lazard, Cobb, and Watkins as far and away the team’s three top receivers.

Time will tell if the rookies and younger wideouts develop to Rodgers’ satisfaction, but for now, he’s not there yet in terms of fully trusting them to be where they need to be and make the catches they need to make. That may make their path to playing time a bit more difficult when the regular season comes along.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers frustrated with drops, inconsistency by young receivers | ESPN

For the first time this summer, Rodgers publicly expressed annoyance with the Packers' young receivers, talking about "a lot of drops, a lot of bad decisions, running the wrong route."

Five things learned at Packers training camp – Aug. 16 | Packers.com

Amid the young receivers' struggles, veteran acquisition Sammy Watkins had a good day of practice on Tuesday -- his best day yet, according to Rodgers.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece | NFL.com

Meanwhile, Rodgers seems to think the best personnel grouping includes the two running backs, and sees them hitting 100 receptions combined. Aaron Jones has caught 52, 47, and 49 passes in the last three years, while AJ Dillon had 34 last season, so it's entirely plausible.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas reflects on his journey with the Packers | Packersnews.com

Last summer, Douglas was cut from the Raiders during joint training camp practices with the Rams, in part because of a fight. A year later, he's locking down Jarvis Landry and trash talking just a bit, without taking it too far.

Packers film room: Enagbare flashes in preseason opener against 49ers | Packers Wire

Enagbare followed up a nice game on Friday with a couple of big practices, including another excellent performance on Tuesday.

Recent Loch Ness Monster sighting turned out to be an Alpaca going for a swim - Mirror Online

I still believe there's something that has yet to be fully explained living in the loch, but this photo is not it.